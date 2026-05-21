BC Transit introduces contactless fare payments on fixed-route buses in participating Umo systems

BC Transit is introducing contactless fare payment on fixed-route buses in participating Umo transit systems. Riders can now tap-to-pay using a debit card, credit card or mobile wallet in all 30 transit systems across the province that offer Umo.

The agency says benefits of these new payment methods include:

Convenient, secure and quick payment options.

The ability to use the same Interac, Visa, Mastercard and American Express cards that are used for everyday purchases.

Cards linked to Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay mobile wallets are also accepted.

Payment with a debit card, credit card or mobile wallet means riders don’t need to load or manage a balance on an account.

According to the agency, contactless payments automatically give riders fare privileges available in their transit system, such as a fare transfer or a capped daily fare. Riders can tap their preferred payment method on the onboard readers already in place on BC Transit buses. Contactless taps charge cards at the same single-ride adult fare as cash or Umo with no extra fees. Riders eligible for a concession fare should continue to use the Umo app, a reloadable Umo card or cash.

BC Transit is encouraging riders to:

Pay with the same card all day to receive automatic fare capping benefits in participating transit systems.

Tap a single card and not their full wallet to avoid being charged more than once.

Plan for each rider in a group to tap their own card, as cards cannot be shared.

BC Transit’s Electronic Fare Collection System Project is funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The total cost for this project is C$24.8 million (US$18 million), jointly funded by the government of Canada, the province of British Columbia and local government partners.