Cubic Transportation Systems launches Open Payments on Umo

Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) has launched Open Payments on the Umo Mobility platform. With Open Payments on Umo, CTS notes riders can tap their payments using a contactless bank card, mobile wallet or smartwatch, making boarding easier and more convenient.

“Open Payments represents a major leap forward in creating equitable, flexible and modern transit experiences,” said CTS Vice President and General Manager of Umo Mobility Angela Miller. “By giving transit agencies the ability to accept their riders’ preferred form of payment, we’re removing barriers to transit access and strengthening connections between people and the places they need to go.”

With Open Payments on Umo, CTS notes riders no longer need to pre-purchase tickets, load funds onto transit cards or carry cash. The system integrates seamlessly with existing fare policies, including discounts, transfers and fare capping, improving accessibility for daily commuters, occasional riders and tourists.