MCTS introduces contactless fare collection

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is launching a new contactless payment option, allowing riders to pay their fare using a contactless credit card or debit card or smart wallet on a smartphone or smartwatch.

Riders can tap their contactless payment method on the bus validator and go. This new feature makes the experience seamless for visitors, tourists or those without WisGo accounts to take the bus.

There are now many ways to pay for a bus ride:

WisGo Card (full fare, reduced fare, Commuter Value Pass (CVP), UPass)

Umo App (full fare, reduced fare, CVP, UPass)

Contactless for full fare only (including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover credit cards or debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay, smartwatches and smartphones)

Cash

“Adding more payment options to MCTS’ WisGo system represents a significant step forward in modernizing Milwaukee County’s transit system and enhancing the overall rider experience,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “By offering contactless payment for riders, we are creating a more accessible, efficient and dynamic transportation network not only for Milwaukee County, but also for our WisGo public transit agency partners in Appleton, Beloit, Oshkosh, Racine and Waukesha, who will have the opportunity to enhance their systems by introducing this modern payment option. Efforts like this will allow MCTS to meet the needs of our community today and into the future."

To ride more and pay less, MCTS says riders should use the same payment method each time they ride to qualify for fare capping. With fare capping, riders never pay more than the daily, weekly or monthly fare limit with no math or personal tracking needed. For regular riders, the agency notes that WisGo card and Umo app are often the best options to track their accounts.

Riders who qualify for reduced fare, students with UPasses and employees who pay fare through the CVP program need to use the WisGo card or Umo app to receive benefits.

“Introducing contactless payment is another step toward creating a smoother, more flexible experience for our bus riders,” said MCTS President and CEO Steve Fuentes. “Our goal is to make MCTS the best it can be while remaining fiscally sustainable, and contactless payment reflects that commitment. We look forward to continuing to explore and invest in new technologies as they become available for our riders.”