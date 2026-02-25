BC Transit introduces contactless fare payment on Whisler Transit System fixed-bus routes

BC Transit has introduced contactless payments on Whistler Transit System fixed-bus routes. The agency says riders can tap with Interac, Visa, Mastercard and American Express cards that they use for everyday purchases. Cards linked to Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are also accepted.

According to BC Transit, contactless payments charge cards at the same rate as an adult single-ride fare paid using cash, the Umo app or a reloadable Umo card. Depending on card brand used, riders may see a temporary pre-authorization on their bank statement or mobile wallet after tapping to pay. Their bank will update this to the final fare once the payment is processed by their bank, which may occur at the end of the service day.

The agency notes riders in the Whistler Transit System will also benefit from automatic DayPASS fare capping. After two taps in a single service day, the same card or mobile wallet automatically becomes a DayPASS, allowing unlimited travel for the rest of the day at no extra cost.

BC Transit is encouraging riders to:

Pay with the same card all day to receive DayPASS benefits.

Tap a single card and not a wallet to avoid being charged more than once.

Plan for each rider in a group to tap their own card, as cards cannot be shared.

According to the agency, customers eligible for concession fares or who wish to purchase longer term passes should use the Umo app or a reloadable Umo card. All riders can continue to use the Umo app or reloadable card if they prefer. The app also includes real-time bus tracking and route maps to help people plan their trip.

BC Transit’s Electronic Fare Collection System Project is funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The total cost for this project is C$24.8 million (US$18.1 million), jointly funded by the government of Canada, the province of British Columbia and local government partners.