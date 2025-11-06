Public transit agencies offering free fares for SNAP recipients as U.S. government shutdown reaches record high

The U.S. government is in its longest shutdown in history, reaching day 37 on Thursday, Nov. 6. Due to the shutdown reaching this pro-longed period, the federal government suspended Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments on Nov 1. In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said he will only renew SNAP benefits once the shutdown ends.

Many public transit agencies offer reduced fare programs for SNAP members to remove transportation as a barrier for accessing food, employment and medical services. With the shutdown reaching a record high, some transit agencies have decided to offer free fares for those with SNAP benefits.

WeGo Public Transit (WeGo) to offer expanded Journey Pass sign-up events

WeGo is offering expanded Journey Pass sign-up events. Journey Pass is the city of Nashville’s fare-free transit initiative, funded through the Choose How You Move Transportation Improvement Program. According to the agency, more than 2,500 residents have received a QuickTicket with Journey Pass to date, representing over 14,000 fare-free rides during the soft-launch period that is currently underway.

To better serve SNAP recipients who need immediate access to transportation and food resources, WeGo is expanding enrollment opportunities, including extended hours and new sign-up locations.

The agency notes enrollees must provide proof of eligibility from the Tennessee Department of Human Services (DHS). WeGo notes that if a person is applying for a Journey Pass for other members of their household, they must be listed as approved applicants on their DHS documentation.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) to extend Discount GoPass Tap Cards through 2025

DART will extend Discount GoPass Tap Card through Dec. 31, 2025, for those that are SNAP recipients.

“We understand the financial squeeze many of our riders are feeling, and as our core mission at DART is to facilitate mobility around North Texas, we have the unique opportunity to provide some relief,” said DART Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Jeamy Molina. “Public transit is more than just about getting from Point A to Point B. Our role is also education and economic mobility, and we are proud to have a part in that journey.”

According to the agency, those eligible for Discount GoPass Tap Card renewal in November or December will automatically see their pass extended through the end of the year. DART says a new proof of benefits card will not be required for using the Discount GoPass Tap Card.

Laketran to provide free rides on local routes

Laketran says it will provide free rides on all local routes until SNAP benefits are reinstated. According to the agency, the suspension of SNAP benefits will affect 6,200 children and 2,510 seniors in Lake County, Ohio.

“Laketran has always stepped up when our community is in need,” said Laketran Board President Brian Falkowski. “When we learned how many families and seniors would lose access to food assistance, we knew we had to act. Freezing fares on our local routes is one way we can make sure transportation isn’t a barrier to get to a food pantry or grocery store.”

Laketran notes its local routes connect riders to over 30 food pantries. The agency says a recent customer study showed that 60% of Laketran riders have household incomes of $40,000 or less and many fall into the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed category, which represents residents who work but struggle to cover basic needs.

Laketran notes that in addition to free local route service, its Seniors on the GO program, in partnership with the Lake County Board of Commissioners Senior Services, provides free door-to-door Dial-a-Ride transportation for residents age 60 and older to reach food pantries, grocery stores, senior centers and other essential services.

Residents who qualify for Seniors on the GO can schedule rides by phone. Residents can also call Lifeline’s 2-1-1 hotline to locate food pantries along Laketran routes.

“With over 2,500 Lake County seniors relying on SNAP benefits each month,” Falkowski said. “This program ensures that access to food — and the cost of transportation — will not be a barrier to staying healthy and connected in the community.”