NJ Transit continues its fare collection modernization efforts

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) is progressing with its efforts to modernize its fare collection, offering riders a more options and features such as new fare gates, reloadable fare cards, additional mobile payment options and updated ticket vending machines.

“Our fare modernization program is focused on making every step of the customer journey more seamless, efficient and secure,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “From advanced 3D fare gates to expanded contactless payments, we’re improving the way customers move through the system with greater ease and reliability while protecting revenue.”

New fare collection features

NJ Transit says its updated fare gates have 3D sensors and imaging technology for added security and revenue protection. The agency plans to install the gates at Secaucus Junction and Newark Liberty Airport.

The agency has also expanded its FARE-PAY cards to buses statewide, as well as Newark Light Rail, the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and the River LINE systems. The reloadable cards can store monthly passes, 10-trip bus tickets or added cash value.

In addition to the FARE-PAY expansion, NJ Transit is bringing new fare boxes to its bus fleet to help improve efficiency and reliability for onboard fare collection. The boxes will also be able to accept more bill denominations, creating more flexibility for customers.

Rail fare collection devices are also being upgraded with new mobile validation devices, which NJ Transit is piloting before expanding the devices systemwide in the coming months. The devices will be able to accept FARE-PAY cards, something not currently offered with the current validation devices.

With the expansion of the FARE-PAY card, contactless payments and mobile payment options, the agency has also upgraded its ticket vending machines (TVMs) throughout the state. The new TVMs also come with additional customer information display boards.