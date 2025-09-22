NJ Transit expands use of FARE-PAY cards to all buses, three light-rail systems

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) has made its FARE-PAY available to customers on buses statewide, as well as the Newark Light Rail, the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and the River LINE systems. The agency says the reusable cards, which were introduced in April as a pilot, allow customers to purchase and store monthly passes, 10-trip bus tickets or cash value.

“With the expansion of FARE-PAY, we’re making it easier for customers to purchase tickets and passes with greater flexibility,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “It’s part of our ongoing commitment to modernize and enhance the everyday experience for those who rely on NJ Transit.”

On Sept. 19, NJ Transit allowed customers to purchase fare cards loaded with bus or light-rail monthly passes at ticket vending machines or at bus ticket offices. Beginning Oct. 1, NJ Transit says customers will be able to purchase new fare cards loaded with 10-trip bus tickets.

The FARE-PAY card allows customers to tap their cards at the onboard validator while boarding their bus or at platform validating stations on the light-rail systems. According to the agency, select retail outlets will also carry the FARE-PAY card, so customers can purchase the card and easily add cash value at a participating location.

NJ Transit notes customers can register their card to protect their stored fare from loss, manage their accounts online, view fare card activity and current value, auto-reload and other options. A credit/debit card is not required and purchasing a FARE-PAY card is optional. Customers who use the mobile app to purchase tickets and passes may continue to do so. The agency says FARE-PAY cards are not yet available for use on rail.