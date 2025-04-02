ND: Cities Area Transit fares increase beginning April 14

The cost of riding a bus in Grand Forks will increase beginning April 14.

Fares for all services provided by Cities Area Transit are increasing by 33% following approvals from the Grand Forks and East Grand Forks city councils in March. The first increase since 2013, it was first proposed during the Grand Forks city budget discussions in the summer of 2024 as the costs of running the system have increased.

Grand Forks Transit Director Dale Bergman said that most people he's talked to about the change have been understanding of why fares are increasing.

"Nobody's called and complained about the rates going up," Bergman said. "There have been many of them that have said that they figured it would have been increased years ago."

Two public open houses were held in late January in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks and a total of nine members of the public attended. According to Bergman, the increase will only solve part of the problem of the increased costs of running public transportation systems, especially as there is increased uncertainty in the fuel and vehicle markets.

"We're doing it because of a need, and that's been our issue all along, expenses are going up," Bergman said. "The cost of everything going up, whether it's fuel or parts.

Bergman added, "And with tariffs, we have no idea what it's going to end up costing in vehicle parts and no idea what it's going to end up costing us in fuel."

Cities Area Transit has a roughly $3 million budget and recorded over 330,000 trips across its fixed route, paratransit and dial-a-ride services in 2024.

Because of the size of Grand Forks, the $3 million is split equally between local city funds and federal funds. The city funds are a mix of fares and other revenue from the city, like taxes.

Grand Forks has been seeking additional funding from North Dakota. The state currently gives the city $290,000 a year, which is less than half the cost of a new bus. A proposal in the Legislature would provide grants for paratransit services in the upcoming biennium and for a study to explore how the state could fund fixed-route transit further.

Starting April 14, a standard fare for an adult rider will go from $1.50 to $2. Youth fares will increase from $0.75 to $1 and senior and disabled rider fares from $0.60 to $0.80. Paratransit fees will increase from $3 to $4. The 10-ride card, 1-day pass, 14-day pass, monthly pass and summer youth pass will all be increasing 33%.

