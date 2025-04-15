ACE Rail to launch new ticketing platform and mobile app in May

ACE Rail will be launching a new ticketing platform and mobile app in mid-May. ACE Rail notes the new app will feature enhancements to the overall user experience, as well as some programmatic changes to some of the fare policies. The new changes will be rolled out to passengers in phases, with the initial phase being focused on a new app, online rider portal and new ticketing requirements. Once the new ticketing platform and mobile app goes live, riders can expect the following changes:

Every passenger will be required to have a valid ticket associated with them, which means that multi-ride tickets cannot be shared. Group ticketing will be a part of future phases.

The age qualification for seniors will be lowered from 65 to 62.

Children ages three to 12 will be eligible for discounted fares.

Children ages two and under can ride for free accompanied by a paying adult.

An ADA-certified passenger with a personal care attendant (PCA) may be escorted by one PCA at no additional fee. Companions are subject to regular fares.

In the future, the agency will phase out paper tickets to transition to a more sustainable practice that eliminates the need to procure and produce city-pairing specific paper tickets that lack expiration dates. In lieu of this, ACE Rail notes there will be an introduction of limited use media (LUM) that will have restrictions based on the fare type and date of purchase. Future details around this change will be provided closer to the roll out of this phase.

ACE Rail says another area where riders can expect some changes will be with the evolution of the current loyalty program. At this time, riders that purchase a monthly ticket for 11 consecutive months can get their 12 month’s pass for free, which can be as much as a $386.00 savings for the year. According to the agency, with the change in rider travel patterns and behaviors shifting from being on board the train five days a week to two to three days a week on average, the agency plans to reimagine the loyalty program and come up with a solution that expands to all types of riders regardless of their frequency of travel.

The agency is still in the exploratory phase of the future of its loyalty program. In addition, the new ticketing environment will support the introduction of promotional offers and deals to help attract new riders, which has been a limited option in the past.

“Over the coming months, ACE riders can look forward to a much-improved ticketing experience that allows them to look up their past travel history, enables our staff to resolve customer service issues in a more timely fashion and will better prepare our agency to respond to new forms of travel incentives,” said ACE Rail Deputy Director of Passenger Experience and Communications David Lipari.