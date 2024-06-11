IL: RMTD announces new fare structure, slight price increase effective July 1

Riders of the Rides Mass Transit District (RMTD) service in Southern Illinois can expect a slight increase in costs starting July 1.

RMTD announced it will be updating cash fare and pass pricing options for the first time since 2018, which will go into effect at the beginning of next month. RMTD will also cease weekly access to St. Louis, effective August 9.

RMTD public relations coordinator Ana DeUnamuno emphasized that the increase in price is minor compared to other rising costs. As it receives funding from the government, RMTD centers the focus more on offsetting operating costs.

“Our goal is to be able to provide a high level of service to our riders,” DeUnamuno said.

The service calls it a “streamlined” fare structure which is meant to emphasize clarity for passengers. A key point in the new structure is charging a flat rate for demand response riders seeking out-of-county trips.

“Now it’s a flat rate, $5 fare one-way,” RMTD operations manager Jeffrey Drake said. “We wanted to streamline that process to make it more user-friendly if people are going greater distances with us.”

While prices are increasing for most options, representatives for RMTD said that they are meant to stay as affordable as possible for passengers.

“We’re still trying to keep it affordable for our passengers to be able to have access to transportation,” DeUnamuno said.

Drake noted that the service will also be looking to update its dispatching system soon to make it more user-friendly to schedule door-to-door transportation.

The cash fare for one-time rides on demand response will increase from $2 to $2.40 for adults aged 11 and up, and increase from $1 to $1.20 for seniors over 60, persons with disabilities and children aged 6-10. Children 5 and under ride for free but must be accompanied by an adult.

The new structure also introduces a flat $5 fare for out-of-county trips for adults, and $2.50 for seniors, persons with disabilities and children. Previously, these trips were charged per county, but the new structure disregards the number of counties traveled for demand response trips.

Fixed route fares will remain at the same rates as before: $1 per county for adults, and 50 cents for seniors, persons with disabilities and children.

Local transit passes will see a range of increases depending on the length of the pass. The greatest increase on a per-day basis is for the 180-day pass, which will increase by just over 50 cents per day.

The cost of 30-day passes will increase from $30 to $35 for adults, and from $15 to $17.50 for seniors, persons with disabilities and children.

The cost of 180-day passes will increase from $120 to $215 for adults, and from $60 to $107.50 for seniors, persons with disabilities and children.

The cost of 365-day passes will increase from $230 to $275 for adults, and from $115 to $137.50 for seniors, persons with disabilities and children.

Additionally, RMTD will cease weekly access to St. Louis effective August 9. This is due in part to the service’s partnership with the Saluki Express also ending in August.

