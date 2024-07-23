NY: Free bus rides send UCAT ridership soaring

Jul. 20—KINGSTON, N.Y. — Ridership on Ulster County Area Transit buses has soared in the first six months of this year as compared to the same period in the previous two years, according to statistics.

The ridership numbers show the most dramatic increase from six months into 2022, compared to the same period in 2024.

In August 2022, the Ulster County Legislature decided to make travel on UCAT buses free. Before the free bus ride policy was put in place, ridership numbers were 132,753 between January and June 2022.

In that same period in 2024, ridership was at 251,573 or 118,820 more riders than in the first six months of 2022, an 89.5% increase. The 2024 ridership numbers are on pace to dwarf the total for all of 2022, which totaled 296,257.

The 2024 six-month period ridership numbers are also much higher than the first six months of 2023, which were 193,236. The increase in ridership from last year was 58,337, or 30.2% more.

In all of 2023, UCAT statistics show 436,026 free rides were given on UCAT buses, or 139,769 more than the 296,257 rides recorded in 2022, a 47.2% increase.

On Aug. 17, 2022, the Ulster County Legislature, controlled by Democrats, voted 16-7 to offer the bus at no cost for riders. All Republicans voted against the measure.

U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan, D-Gardiner, who represents the 18th Congressional District, was county executive at the time. The free rides were implemented Oct. 1, 2022.

Revenue from fares was reported to have steadily declined from $409,640 in 2015 to $163,272 in 2021.

The loss in bus fare revenue is being made up through the county's surplus fund balance funded by taxpayers, which makes the effort a county-subsidized one.

According to the bus fare elimination resolution, the state and federal governments fund 75% of UCAT's operation.

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger has said that the surge in ridership is good business for UCAT.

"Increasing ridership is great for UCAT's bottom line, since state funding for public transportation is tied to the number of passengers, but more importantly, it is great for our people and for our economy," Metzger has said. "Providing affordable access to bus service expands education and employment opportunities for those without personal transportation, fosters independence for seniors who no longer drive, and contributes to our ongoing efforts to reduce harmful emissions and alleviate road congestion."

Originally Published: July 20, 2024 at 4:48 p.m.

___

(c)2024 Daily Freeman, Kingston, N.Y.

Visit Daily Freeman, Kingston, N.Y. at https://www.dailyfreeman.com/

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.