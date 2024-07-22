New Orleans RTA and partners launch Opportunity Pass program pilot.

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA), RIDE New Orleans, the New Orleans Public Library and the New Orleans Children and Youth Planning Board are collaborating closely to develop and implement the Opportunity Pass program. The pilot, which will offer free transit passes to Orleans Parish residents ages 16 to 24, is scheduled to open for enrollment in September. Participants can sign up at any New Orleans Public Library branch to receive free transit passes for the 12-month pilot period. The pilot will be funded with the $2.5 million allocation in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds approved by the New Orleans City Council in 2023.

RIDE New Orleans and New Orleans RTA are currently working with and awaiting approval from the CAO's office of Cooperative Endeavor Agreements authorizing funds to be spent on the program. New Orleans RTA requested the CAO expedite any remaining review of the agreements to ensure the important program can move forward by the target launch date in September.