Cubic Transportation Systems launches Umo ScanRide

Cubic Transportation Systems has launched Umo ScanRide. The new fare payment solution allows transit agencies to implement account-based fare collection without installing new onboard hardware.

ScanRide utilizes smartphone technology and QR codes to offer an alternative to traditional fare collection systems. The solution enables riders to use their mobile devices to scan QR codes placed inside vehicles to validate fare payment.

"ScanRide presents a new option in transit fare technology," said Mike Barboni, chief product officer, Umo at Cubic Transportation Systems. "Using existing smartphone technology, we're offering transit agencies a way to update their fare systems without needing new hardware installations."

ScanRide's key aspects include:

Implementation without additional onboard hardware

Integration capability with existing Umo fare payment solutions

Applicability across various vehicle types, including fixed-route buses and on-demand services

Data collection for transit planning and operations

A user interface designed for ease of use by operators and riders

Cubic Transportation Systems notes ScanRide is designed to work alongside Umo's other fare payment solutions, providing transit agencies with system design and implementation flexibility. The solution can function independently or be integrated with existing fare collection infrastructure.