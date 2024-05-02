JTA implements new fare policy for MyJTA app, simplifies access to no-cost fixed-route services for senior citizens

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) has implemented a new fare policy for its MyJTA app users and simplified access to no-cost fixed-route services for senior citizens.

Under the new policy, riders who purchase bus fare through the MyJTA mobile app will automatically receive a refund after they meet the fare equivalent of a daily, three-day, weekly or monthly pass.

When a purchase is made through the MyJTA app, the mobile app automatically calculates the best possible fare for users. If the rider activates multiple single day passes and their spending amount exceeds the price of a multi-day pass, the difference in cost will be automatically refunded to their original form of payment. Accepted forms of payment include debit cards, credit cards, and the Cash App mobile application.

According to JTA, under the new fare-capping policy, riders will pay no more than $65 in fares over 31 days, providing more savings, regardless of their riding and spending habits through the MyJTA mobile app.

“I commend our board of directors for approving the latest updates to our fare policy,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford. “These changes will put money back into the pockets of our patrons, making it more affordable than ever to use our fixed-route services.”

Additionally, riders age 65 or older can now use their Florida-issued driver’s license or Florida State identification in addition to their JTA Senior STAR Card to board JTA fixed-route buses at no cost. State-issued identification from other states will not be accepted. There are currently no changes to the STAR Card policy.