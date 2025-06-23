Metrolinx begins construction on East Harbor Transit Hub

Metrolinx kicked off major construction on the East Harbor Transit Hub located in Toronto, Ontario’s, Riverdale neighborhood. The new hub aims to ease congestion and strengthen transit operations for the area.

Crews have started working on the station’s structural foundations by installing reinforced concrete caissons, drilling piles and building retaining walls to support the weight of the station and tracks. Once this work is complete, crews will pour concrete to form the base of the main station building.

Preliminary work to widen the Eastern Avenue bridge to support more tracks began in 2023. Once finished, the bridge will have six tracks—four for GO trains and two for the Ontario Line. The first half of the bridge work is now complete—train traffic has been shifted to the new portion of the bridge while the other half is widened.

Station benefits

The East Harbor Transit Hub, located east of the Don Valley Parkway and south of Eastern Avenue, will shorten travel times by connecting riders to the Lakeshore East and Stouffville GO lines and the Ontario Line subway, which will allow customers to access destinations along Queen Street and up to Eglinton Avenue without having to transfer through Union Station. Metrolinx notes that diverting traffic from Union Station will reduce crowding by as much as 14 percent—or 14,000 people—during rush hour.

The East Harbor Transit Hub will feature:

A concourse area for easy transfers between GO Transit and the Ontario Line.

An accessible passenger pick-up and drop-off area.

A customer service area.

Secure and outdoor bike parking.

Connections to the future Broadview Avenue extension.

Convenient single-train connections to Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Stouffville, Unionville and Markham, as well as Mississauga, Oakville and Hamilton.

Metrolinx says customers could see trains arriving at the East Harbor Transit Hub as frequently as every five minutes during the busiest travel hour. The station is expected to serve about 100,000 daily riders combined with Ontario Line users.

The East Harbor Transit Hub, part of the GO Expansion program, is a joint initiative of the government of Canada, province of Ontario, city of Toronto and Metrolinx. The contract for major construction was awarded in March 2025.

In addition, the hub will be integrated into a 38-acre transit-oriented community that will bring new residential and commercial space.