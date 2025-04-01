CTA launches station accessibility program at Austin Green Line station

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) celebrated the start of a project that will work to make its Austin Green Line station fully accessible to those with disabilities. This work is part of the CTA’s All Stations Accessibility Program (ASAP).

“Today's groundbreaking at Austin Station represents our shared commitment to equity across Chicago,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “Accessibility is not a luxury nor is it optional; it is a fundamental right. I am proud that when completed this project will transform daily life for residents with disabilities who rely on public transit.”

CTA’s ASAP Strategic Plan was released in 2018 and serves as a blueprint for making all rail stations fully accessible by 2038, plus upgrading or replacing existing system elevators. Currently 104 of CTA’s 146 rail stations (70 percent) are ADA accessible. Austin Station is among the 14 stations currently funded and in various stages of planning, design or under construction.

“For too long, inaccessible CTA rail stations have limited opportunities to those in the communities we serve,” said CTA Acting President Leerhsen. “The start of this project work is the first major milestone in the year ahead for CTA’s All Stations Accessibility Program, which will include the opening six newly accessible rail stations across the city and demonstrates our commitment to making public transit work for everyone.”

Funding for this critical infrastructure project was sourced through the federal government’s Surface Transportation Program (STP) and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan. STP funds provided $20.3 million in funding and Rebuild Illinois provided $5.3 million to this project for a total budget of $25.6 million.

CTA says the original street level station opened in 1899 and has not been upgraded since it was rebuilt in 1962. Beginning in June, the main entrance of the Austin Green Line station will be closed for the start of major project work, which is expected to continue into early 2026. Work will include the installation of a new elevator and escalator connecting to the platform; reconstruction of the stairs and a new ADA compliant ramp; extension of the platform; and other station enhancements. During this time, riders will continue to have access to rail services using the station’s auxiliary entrance.

“The start of reconstruction at the Austin Green Line station marks a powerful step toward a more accessible Chicago," said CTA Access Living President and CEO Karen Tamley. "Public transportation is a critical lifeline for people with disabilities and we applaud the CTA’s commitment to fulfilling the goals of the All Stations Accessibility Program. This groundbreaking is more than a construction milestone—it’s a promise of greater independence and opportunity for all.”

Currently, CTA has secured funding for all the stations identified in phase one and roughly half of those in phase two of the ASAP Plan. CTA has also secured $37 million in funding for elevator replacement and/or modernization efforts. Work is currently underway to complete an inventory of these elevator conditions to be able to put construction packages together for future project work.

CTA says funding remains the biggest impediment to achieving a fully accessible rail system. Since the launch of the ASAP Plan, CTA has secured $740.8 million in funding, with planning and construction underway for nearly all non-accessible stations identified in the first two phases of the plan.