CTA releases first update to its ASAP Strategic Plan

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) released the first update to its All Stations Accessibility Program (ASAP) Strategic Plan, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to serving customers with disabilities by becoming the first completely accessible legacy transit system within the next 20 years. The comprehensive plan was first unveiled in 2018 and is an evolving document that will be updated over time to reflect the ongoing planning, modernization and construction work as envisioned by CTA’s capital program.

"Public transit is a fundamental resource in our thriving city, but for too long it has remained inaccessible to many of our residents with disabilities," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. "I applaud the CTA's dedicated efforts to modernize our transit system, remove barriers and create equal access for all Chicagoans. The future is brighter with this strategic plan in place for our communities."

The updated ASAP plan incorporates new external input, changes to project phasing, updates cost estimates, new information about additional funding sources and various other updates to ensure the plan reflects the region’s current needs.

“Since the ASAP plan launched in 2018, we have secured $740.8 million in funding and construction has begun at numerous stations,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “We look forward to welcoming our customers to six newly accessible CTA rail stations in 2025: Lawrence, Berwyn, Bryn Mawr and Argyle as part of the Red Purple Modernization Project in addition to the Forest Park Branch Racine and Lake Street Line - Austin stations.”

The program is broken into four phases. CTA says stations with higher needs and lower complexity scores were prioritized for near-term improvement plans. More complex stations that require more time for planning, design, construction, agency coordination and community input are listed as part of long-term project plans.

Phase One is fully funded at $423.5 million and will be completed by 2027. Those stations include:

Blue Line: Montrose, California, Racine

Green Line: Austin

Loop: State/Lake (Chicago Department of Transportation-Led Project)

Red Line: Argyle, Berwyn, Bryn Mawr, Lawrence (Red Purple Modernization Program)

Phase Two projects are currently 45 percent funded and projected to be completed by 2028. The total projected budget for Phase Two is $617.5 million. Those stations include:

Blue Line: Irving Park, Belmont, Cicero, Pulaski, Austin

Green Line: Oak Park, Ridgeland

Red: North/Clybourn

The ASAP plan exceeds federal requirements and includes the rehabilitation and/or replacement of all 162 existing station elevators, as well as enhancements to rail system signage and wayfinding to make it easier and more intuitive for people who are DeafBlind, blind and visually impaired. The plan also creates spaces that support riders with a range of physical, sensory and cognitive abilities to be able to independently use CTA services.

The agency notes systemwide elevator replacement has $37 million funded to date. It is expected that elevator replacements will also start in 2025.

While updating the plan, CTA also updated the overall cost for the program. When the plan was published in 2018, the program cost was estimated at $2.1 billion. The revised cost of the ASAP program is $4.9 billion, which is reflective of industry trends and largely the result of market conditions and cost escalation.

CTA has not yet received funding for stations in Phases Three and Four of the project. CTA continues to seek out available funding options for remaining projects outlined in the ASAP Strategic Plan.