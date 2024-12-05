MDOT issues RFQ for Odenton MARC Station

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) has issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for a development team with experience creating vibrant and sustainable communities for the Odenton MARC Station. MDOT says this is the first near-term opportunity to advance a strategic plan for the MARC Penn Line, which seeks to create denser, transit-oriented, mixed-use communities along the rail corridor between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

According to MDOT, the 13-acre surface parking lot on the west side of Odenton MARC Station is a development opportunity to provide new housing, retail and enhanced connectivity adjacent to transit with regional accessibility and close proximity to Maryland’s largest employment center – Fort Meade. MDOT is looking for development teams with a track record in partnering with public sector agencies in delivering transit-oriented developments and affordable housing. Proposals are due Jan. 24, 2025.

“This public solicitation is the first step toward improving transit connectivity, creating new jobs and expanding affordable housing options along the MARC Penn Line,” said MDOT Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “At MDOT, we look forward to engaging with experienced development teams that can become long term partners in developing the Odenton MARC Station into a vibrant community where people can live, work and have fun.”

The plan for the area surrounding the Odenton MARC Station calls for the addition of a mixed-use development, with more than 900 new housing units, 38,00 square feet of retail, 1,360 new jobs, $270 million in state and local tax revenue and upwards of 117,000 new annual MARC trips at the station. MDOT notes the plan would add more than two miles of new safe, connected sidewalks, trails and bike paths for improved connectivity. Transit options would be enhanced through local bus and shuttle routes.

Through the RFQ, MDOT will establish a pre-qualified list of teams that will be able to submit development proposals in spring 2025. MDOT intends to select a development team next summer and negotiate a master developer agreement, allowing the development of the site. This solicitation request covers the first phase of development planned for Odenton MARC Station. MDOT is also working on an approach to the future redevelopment of a nearly eight-acre parcel on the north side of the station.

“In order to address Maryland’s housing crisis and expand economic opportunity for our residents and their communities, we must create more housing – particularly housing near transit,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day. “This solicitation will play a critical role in the future of Odenton and its residents, adding new housing, jobs and services to the community. We’re proud to partner with MDOT on advancing transit-oriented development opportunities like this one across the state.”

MDOT is releasing the development solicitation opportunity in coordination with Anne Arundel County. The County’s Plan2040 and the Odenton Town Center Master Plan identify Odenton MARC Station as a critical location for advancing transit-oriented development in the county.

“This is an important step for Odenton and Anne Arundel County and we’re looking forward to working with the Maryland Department of Transportation and a development team to deliver better amenities, improved services and real benefits for the Odenton community,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Transit-oriented development like this is key to creating sustainable, connected communities that meet the needs of residents now and into the future.”

MDOT notes Odenton Station is an integral part of the Penn Line Transit-Oriented Development Strategy Plan, an effort to catalyze growth and further private investment along MARC’s busiest commuter rail line. The plan presents recommendations for the development of 170 acres of undeveloped state-owned land around Penn Line stations.

The RFQ can be found on MDOT’s website.