MTA completes 100th Re-NEW-vation project.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has completed its 100th Re-NEW-vation project completed at Roosevelt Island F station, marking a major milestone in the program that first began in 2022.

MTA notes that at Roosevelt Island F station, New York City (NYC) Transit workers scraped, primed and painted more than 10,000 square feet of surfaces across the station, including the exterior of the station’s building. The station was brightened by cleaning 510 light fixtures and converting all to LED. Crews also repaired and replaced Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) tiling, installed a new tactile edge and inspected and secured all stairway treads; 100 square feet of wall tiling was also replaced and workers installed hundreds of missing ceiling panels.

The agency says a mobile wash team also power washed and deep cleaned the entire station, including the service booth, polished the turnstiles, removed sticker residue from windows and stripped gum from stairways and platforms. The station’s artwork also received a detailed cleaning.

“Customers should expect not just fast and reliable service from NYC Transit but also clean and inviting station environments,” said NYC Transit Interim President Demetrius Crichlow. “Capitalizing on planned outages to rehabilitate stations with fresh paint, new tiling, brighter lights and more is part of how we’re continuously working to enhance the customer experience.”

“We remain committed to improving the customer experience by ensuring stations are held to the same high standards service is,” said MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara. “Through this program, we are reaching stations throughout the subway system to make improvements that customers can see for themselves.”

MTA says that during re-NEW-vations, stations are scrapped, primed and repainted. Lighting fixtures are updated with new LED lights and added in dark areas to brighten the environment. Outdated signs are removed and replaced where needed with clearer messaging. Benches on platforms and mezzanines are refinished. Cracks are repaired and repaved to prevent tripping hazards.

Throughout 100 Re-NEW-vations:

4.18 million square feet of repainted surfaces

106,725 square feet of wall tile replaced

6,030 square feet of flooring replaced

2,186 new or replacement metal signs installed

282 decals installed

224 outdated, damaged or unnecessary signs or map frames removed

104 signs or mounting brackets repaired

The agency notes each station also undergoes repairs specific to each location’s needs, including rebuilding and rehabilitating stairways, installing new draining systems to prevent flooding conditions during heavy weather events, comprehensive tile work and extensive track ceiling repairs.

During the third quarter of 2024, the following stations received Re-NEW-vation upgrades:

Botanic Garden S

Ave P F

Metropolitan Avenue G

Court Square G

51 St. G

Park Place S

233 St. 2, 5

Clinton-Washington Avenues G

Classon Avenue G

High Street A, C

Knickerbocker Avenue M

Roosevelt Island F

In October 2023, NYC Transit celebrated its accomplishment of completing a promised 50 re-NEW-vated stations. In all, 53 stations were refurbished in 2023, the first full year of the program.