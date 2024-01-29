MTA to complete 13 Re-NEW-vation station renovations during first quarter of 2024

Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) New York City (NYC) Transit will be completing upgrades, repairs and deep cleanings at 13 subway stations in the first quarter of 2024 as part of NYC Transit’s Re-NEW-vation Program, which utilizes planned service outages to perform station-wide repairs, enhancements and deep cleanings. Following the success of the first full year of the program in 2023, Re-NEW-vations are now a permanent initiative at NYC Transit's Department of Subways.

“The Re-NEW-vation Program is key to delivering on our North Star of faster, cleaner, safer service for customers across the transit system,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. “We’re not resting on our accomplishments from 2023, customers across the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens can look forward to better station environments as we work to improve 50 more stations in 2024.”

“Improving customer satisfaction is a top priority and the Re-NEW-vation Program has been proven as a great way to bring tangible enhancements to customers where they are,” said MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara. “With this new list of Re-NEW-vations, customers can look forward to cleaner and brighter stations in their neighborhoods.”

During re-NEW-vations, stations are scrapped, primed and repainted. Lightening fixtures are replaced with new LED lights and added in areas to brighten dark spaces. Benches located on platforms and mezzanines are refinished for customer seating. Outdated signs are removed and replaced where needed with clearer messaging. Cracks are repaired and repaved to prevent tripping hazards. Each station also undergoes repairs specific to each location’s needs, including completely rebuilding and rehabilitating stairways, installing new draining systems to prevent flooding conditions during heavy weather events, comprehensive tile work and extensive track ceiling repairs.

The first round of stations to receive renovations in 2024 are:

66 St. - Lincoln Center 1 ​

Fort Hamilton Parkkway F G ​​

161 St. - Yankee Stadium ​D

Bushwick Avenue - Aberdeen Street L ​

Jamaica – Van Wyck ​E

Rockaway Avenue C ​

57 St. F ​

2 Ave. F ​

Sutphin Boulevad – Archer Avenue – JFK Airport E ​

170 St. 4 ​

Shepherd Avenue C ​

Marble Hill - 225 St. 1 ​

Sutter Avenue - Rutland Road ​3

Since the beginning of the program, 63 stations have been upgraded. In October 2023, NYC Transit celebrated its accomplishment of completing a promised 50 Re-NEW-vated stations before the end of 2023. In all, 53 stations were renovated in 2023, the first full year of the program.

Since the start of the program, NYC Transit workers have: