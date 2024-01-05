MTA completes final Re-NEW-vation station project of 2023

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and New York City (NYC) Transit have completed structural and aesthetic renovations at the Court St. R Station in Brooklyn, N.Y., as part of NYC Transit's Re-NEW-vation Program, which utilizes planned service outages to perform station-wide repairs, enhancements and deep cleaning providing customers with brighter and better station environments.

Court St. Station marked the 53rd and final station to be re-NEW-vated in 2023, surpassing NYC Transit’s promised goal of upgrading, repairing and deep cleaning 50 stations by the end of 2023.

As part of this program, NYC Transit workers deep cleaned and replaced, where necessary, extensive sections of wall tiles throughout the station. Lighting fixtures were updated with LED lights, brightening darkened areas. Cracks in the concrete along the platforms and mezzanines were repaved and repaired, alleviating tripping hazards. Outdated signage was taken down and new and clearer signs were posted where needed. The iconic subway globes located at entrances were scrubbed cleaned. Drains were inspected and cleared to prevent possible backups during future rain events. Workers also scrapped, primed and repainted the entire stations. Employee facilities, including the breakroom and bathrooms, also received a refresh with new lighting and repainted surfaces.

“I’m proud of all the hard work NYC Transit employees put in to bring the Re-NEW-vation Program to 53 stations across the system in 2023,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. “That’s 53 stations whose customers are experiencing cleaner, brighter and better stations, which is part of our ongoing mission for faster, cleaner, safer service.”

In October, NYC Transit had delivered on its promised goal to complete re-NEW-vations at 50 subway stations by the end of 2023. The Re-NEW-vation Program is a permanent part of the NYC Transit Department of Subways, with at least 50 more stations to receive repairs, upgrades and deep cleanings each year.