MTA selects Jacobs as program management consultant for LIRR station improvements project.

Jacobs was selected by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) as the program management consultant for the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) station improvements project. Focused on keeping passengers safe and supporting MTA’s on-time service commitments, Jacobs will provide program management services, overseeing construction and commercial management, design compliance and risk identification.

The design-build contract includes updating LIRR’s Babylon, Forest Hills and Hollis stations to bring them into Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance – increasing the population that can access and enjoy this public amenity.

“As the busiest commuter rail system in North America, Long Island Rail Road provides essential mobility to Long Island and the wider New York City metropolitan area,” said Jacobs Senior Vice President Chrissy Thom. “Leveraging our integrated approach to complex delivery on similar global programs, we’ll work with the MTA to tackle its aging infrastructure, improve access and bring three crucial pieces of their system into ADA compliance and a state of good repair – connecting New York City commuters to their destinations smoothly into the future.”

Jacobs notes LIRR serves nearly 260,000 customers daily. Improvements are expected to include installation and rehabilitation of ADA compliant elevators, escalators, ramps, platform and canopy replacements, as well as architectural and wayfinding upgrades that improve functionality and provide a more comfortable customer experience.

MTA estimates the total contract value for this project at $227.5 million and final completion is anticipated in 2026. MTA has worked with Jacobs in the past, including on the Grand Central Madison project and as prime designer on the Penn Station Access project.