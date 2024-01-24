MTA celebrates first year of Grand Central Madison service.

In light of the one-year anniversary of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) opening of Grand Central Madison, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and MTA officials gathered in celebration of the day that new commuting opportunities were introduced on the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and enhanced New York’s regional connectivity.

“The opening of Grand Central Madison marked a new beginning of travel and regional connectivity,” said Gov. Hochul. “It has delivered significant benefits to the thousands of New Yorkers who rely on it every day and shows the importance of continuing to expand transit throughout the region.”

The terminal’s doors were opened to the public for the first time on Jan. 25, 2023, with train service operating between Jamaica Station and the terminal. Full-service schedules, introducing a 41 percent systemwide service increase, were implemented on Feb. 27. Since opening, the terminal has been the origin or destination of 17.1 million trips and currently 289 trains operate daily during the week.

Since implementation of full service in February, MTA's LIRR sold 44,573 Combo Tickets in 2023 and MTA's Metro-North Railroad sold 36,871, for a combined total of 81,444 tickets. The discounted city ticket for travel within New York City was expanded to peak hours in July 2023 and 1.2 million have been sold to/from Grand Central Madison since it opened.

“It’s worth celebrating how Grand Central Madison has shortened commutes for millions and enabled a dramatic 41 percent LIRR service increase, including first-time robust reverse commuting options that have connected city residents to jobs on the island and allowed Long Island businesses to recruit talent from the entire region," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. "We are grateful to have had the unwavering support of Gov. Hochul, who recognized Grand Central Madison’s benefits from day one of her administration.”

"Grand Central Madison not only delivered the largest service increase in LIRR history, but it also strengthened the network’s resiliency with a second terminal in Manhattan, providing customers reliable, alternate options to and from the city," said MTA LIRR Acting President Rob Free. "The new service options even created opportunities for intra-island travel. With more frequent service, customers can take advantage of discovering more of Long Island by train. We are proud of the progress we have made and of the LIRR staff that have been part of this monumental journey. This is just the beginning and we look forward to millions of more riders traveling through Grand Central Madison."

Enhancements since opening

MTA says Grand Central Madison schedules have been strategically adjusted based on customer feedback and ridership data while balancing operational elements to ensure service reliability. In the terminal itself, escalator operations have been modified to provide additional capacity going up in the mornings, often having all but one escalator per escalator bank, operate upwards to the mezzanine.

Based on the MTA's 2023’s biannual Customers Count Survey in the spring, 96 percent of Grand Central Madison customers said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the terminal, the highest rating of any station or terminal across the LIRR. However, to improve the passenger experience, additional wayfinding signs were installed to make the concourse easier to navigate and, in November, cellular service was activated in Grand Central Madison tunnels, supplementing the existing cellular and Wi-Fi network in the station, providing a more convenient and enjoyable commute. Digital screens were also installed in Grand Central Madison with Metro-North departures and screens in Grand Central Terminal were installed with LIRR departures.

Currently, the MTA is reviewing proposals for a café/bar across the ticket offices in Grand Central Madison, with an expected opening date later this year.