MTA begins station accessibility project in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is working to make Classon Avenue ​station in Clinton Hill in Brooklyn, N.Y., a fully accessible station. Funds from the federal government cover accessibility improvements and related improvements to passenger circulation through the reactivation of approximately 3,500 square feet of public mezzanine space and two mezzanine-to-platform stairwells.

“The accessibility and station renovation work at the Classon Avenue station will be complemented by the signal modernization work currently underway for the ​line to deliver a more reliable ride for customers,” said New York City Transit Interim President Demetrius Crichlow. “The G​ line has historically had less accessible stations than other lines but this past April, we completed two ADA projects – the Metropolitan Avenue, which directly serves the ​G Line, and the Lorimer Street L​ station, which connects to it, so progress is surely underway and with support from our federal leaders, we hope to continue this momentum to build a transit system everyone can use.”

Classon Avenue is one of 13 stations in the MTA's largest design-build bundle of accessibility upgrades awarded to date. The total package spans all five boroughs with a construction budget of approximately $850 million. Approximately $500 million is covered by federal funding, including $360 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“In recent years, the MTA has been making dramatic gains toward full system accessibility,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “Investments in transit accessibility benefit all New Yorkers – seniors, shoppers and stroller-pushing parents, as well as people with disabilities – and we are deeply grateful to federal leaders like Sen. [Chuck] Schumer (D-NY) and House Democratic Leader [Hakeem] Jeffries for assuring the MTA captures its share of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds to continue that unprecedented progress.”

The anticipated completion date for Classon Avenue is Q4 2026. The project encompasses a multitude of accessibility upgrades and related station improvements, including:

Three new elevators, including one connecting the street level to the mezzanine and two connecting the mezzanine to the platforms serving both directions.

Four new raised boarding areas compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with new platform edge tactile strips.

Staircases will be refurbished to ADA standards, receiving new stair treads, new handrails and related repairs.

One new curb ramp at the northwest corner of the plaza where the new street elevator is located.

New turnstiles equipped with OMNY readers, including an automated wide-aisle fare gate to create an ADA-accessible path from the mezzanine to the mezzanine-to-platform elevators.

Replacement of communications and public announcement systems, including upgrades to customer information screens.

Related to the station accessibility work, the station will receive upgrades to fire alarms, sprinklers and lighting, as well as targeted structural repairs and painting

In coordination with this project, Classon Avenue will also receive a station re-NEW-vation during the planned upcoming 24/7 service outage on the ​train



"Everyone should be able to use our subway stations – whether you have a disability, a child in a stroller or just can't always use the stairs," said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo. "I'm so excited to kick off the elevator construction at Classon Avenue and ensure anyone travelling to Clinton Hill or Pratt Institute has an accessible transit option."