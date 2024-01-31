MTA to apply for IIJA funding to make five stations ADA accessible

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) plans to apply for federal funding to advance a package of accessibility projects in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) at five stations. Federal funding – including more than $900 million received to date for 14 stations that was made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – has been instrumental in enabling the MTA to advance ADA upgrade projects. The MTA has received $1.6 billion in federal funding for ADA projects for 36 stations since 2020. In addition, since 2020, the MTA has completed ADA projects at nine stations awarded before 2020 thanks to $379 million of federal funding.

MTA notes two stations were added to the $5.2 billion budgeted for ADA upgrade projects in its 2020-2024 Capital Program. If federal funds are secured, MTA plans to add the 145 St. A B C D station to the bundle. The Harlem subway station serves as a local and express transfer point between the four lettered lines.

The five stations included in the bundle are:

167 St. B D Kingsbridge Road 4 110 St. 6 Wakefield-241 St. 2 145 St. A B C D

“This group of stations carry thousands of subway customers daily. The addition of 145 St. adds another highly used station that also serves as a transfer point for A, B, C and D riders,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey. “While no two days are the same in transit, the commitment to ensuring every rider has the ability to enter the system is always at the front of our minds. We look forward to adding five more stations to the accessibility map.”

“Thanks to design-build contracting, project bundling and support from the federal government, the MTA has been able to deliver accessibility projects at a record pace,” said MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer. “This same approach will ensure the success of these five stations, adding to the record 41 subway stations currently in active construction.”

The MTA’s ability to advance critical station accessibility improvements is in jeopardy with pro-traffic lawsuits being filed in an attempt to gridlock congestion pricing. MTA says it is committed to pursuing any stream of eligible federal funding to further its commitment to systemwide ADA-compliance, with other projects awaiting funds that would be made available through funds generated by congestion pricing.

The MTA was awarded a competitive $254 million federal grant in 2023 through the All Stations Accessibility Program (ASAP) to advance ADA upgrade projects. The authority plans to award contracts for the bundle of four subway stations this year, which will include elevator installations, as well as other station improvement work such as updating platforms to reduce gaps, adding tactile platform edge warning strips, modifying fare gates, stairs and improving handrails.

The MTA finished 2023 with nine completed ADA upgrade projects and a record 42 station projects in active construction.

“The continued support of our federal partners to create an accessible and equitable transit system in New York City has been invaluable,” said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo. “Funding from the 2023 ASAP grant has moved four station projects forward and we hope ASAP funding this year can help us deliver five additional stations with improved design solutions for our customers with disabilities and access needs.”