Government of Ontario begins construction on Caledonia GO Station in Toronto

The government of Ontario has started construction on the Caledonia GO Station in Toronto. The new station will connect the Barrie Line to Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus service and the future Line 5 Eglinton.

“Our government is making historic investments in public transit to reduce gridlock and connect more people to housing and jobs, as we work to build the strongest economy in the G7,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “Caledonia GO Station will connect thousands of riders to fast, reliable transit, getting them where they need to go quickly and safely while fueling our economy for years to come.”

The station will feature heated platform shelters, bicycle racks and a pedestrian tunnel connecting the north end of the platform to Bowie Avenue and the York Beltline Trail. It’s part of the GO Expansion program to deliver two-way, all-day service on GO Transit’s busiest rail routes. Construction for the project has been awarded to Grascan Construction Ltd.

"Caledonia GO Station is a strong example of how Metrolinx, in partnership with the province, is expanding the GO network to meet the needs of a growing region,” said Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay. “By improving access and enhancing connections across transit systems, we’re helping make transit the convenient choice. This new station will be a major transfer point for GO Transit, Line 5 Eglinton and TTC buses, offering another way to travel downtown, across town or up north."

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow expressed her excitement for what the project will mean for road congestion throughout Toronto.

“The new Caledonia GO Station will help more Torontonians get around our city and reduce traffic on our roads,” Chow said. “Building more public transit infrastructure that is convenient, affordable and safe builds up our local economy and fosters better connections with surrounding cities. Together, the city of Toronto and the province of Ontario are making it easier to choose transit.”