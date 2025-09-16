Middlesex County, NJ Transit enter construction phase on New Brunswick Train Station

Middlesex County, N.J., and New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) are entering the construction phase on the New Brunswick Train Station. The project, managed by the Middlesex County Improvement Authority on behalf of NJ Transit, will modernize and expand one of the busiest transit hubs along the Northeast Corridor.

According to the county, a multi-phase construction process will begin with the sidewalk and exterior work along Easton Avenue and Albany Street, followed by construction of the new ticketing center featuring an elevator and waiting areas and significant renovations to the historic station building and platforms. The project is currently out for bid for construction to begin in late fall of 2025, with the expectation that all construction will conclude in 2028. The county notes that as part of an earlier train station project, vertical circulation improvements — including elevators and escalators — have already been completed.

“The improvements we’re making to the New Brunswick Station will prepare us for the future,” said Middlesex County Commissioner Director Ronald G. Rios. “We are building a strong, sustainable and resilient economy with the next generation in mind while cultivating a mass transit culture in this region.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy added, “Upgrading and expanding one of the busiest hubs along the Northeast Corridor is part of our commitment to modernizing New Jersey’s transportation infrastructure for commuters and residents — preserving historic spaces while investing in improving quality and accessibility to move the regional economy forward. As the HELIX brings thousands of innovators to our state-of-the-art hub at the heart of Rutgers’ campus, we will meet this influx of workers with safe, modern and reliable transportation.”

NJ Transit and Rutgers University have signed a three-year agreement to make New Brunswick Station the official Home of Rutgers University. According to the county, the partnership aims to further promote and integrate New Jersey’s top public research university into the heart of the city’s transportation hub as it further strengthens its presence in the community.

“With Gov. Murphy’s significant investment commitment, along with the support and leadership of our partners in Middlesex County, we’re not just making meaningful progress — we’re making this transformation of New Brunswick Station possible,” said New Jersey Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “As the new home of Rutgers University, this modern, customer-focused transit hub will serve as a vital daily connection point for the thousands of students, faculty and commuters who depend on safe, reliable and accessible transit.”

Building for the future

Upcoming phases of construction will deliver comprehensive upgrades to the station, including:

Renovations to the westbound and eastbound platforms

Expanded pedestrian transfer passages

Modernized waiting areas and entrance signage

State-of-the-art trainway and building systems

Extensive site work and landscaping enhancements

In November 2023, AECOM was awarded a $7 million design services contract. This contract is part of a $49 million allocation in New Jersey’s fiscal year 2023 budget dedicated to improvements at the New Brunswick Train Station.