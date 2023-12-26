AECOM awarded design contract for New Brunswick train station

The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA), in partnership with New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) and the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), has awarded a $7 million design contract to infrastructure consulting firm AECOM during its Nov. 8, 2023, meeting.

This investment will facilitate major renovations to the Northeast Corridor train station, including the westbound and eastbound platforms; pedestrian transfer passages; the existing tunnel beneath the tracks; site work and landscaping; new waiting areas; entrance signage; trainway equipment; building equipment; vertical circulation elements and other vital site-related components.

“The renovation of the New Brunswick Train Station will play a pivotal role in supporting the ongoing economic development of Middlesex County. Aligning with the concurrent construction of the Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center and the Health + Life Sciences Exchange (HELIX) in the county seat of New Brunswick, this project is instrumental in positioning the county as a vibrant destination," said Middlesex County Commissioner Director Ronald G. Rios. “In collaboration with key stakeholders such as the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), NJ Transit, the city of New Brunswick and the MCIA, we are committed to working closely with AECOM to ensure the bustling train station meets the diverse needs of the growing community.”

“This modernization will enhance accessibility to residents, researchers, patients, employees, students and visitors coming throughout the region,” said MCIA Chairman James P. Nolan. “New Brunswick is the heart of New Jersey and we are committed to helping them reach their full potential as an economic powerhouse and destination.”

“The customer experience will benefit from extending and replacing well-worn passenger platforms, modern amenities, reliable elevators and escalators. Brighter and more energy-efficient lighting and upgraded heating and air conditioning systems will all be a part of the extensive renovations,” said MCIA Executive Director H. James Polos. “The MCIA will work diligently with all its partners including the City of New Brunswick, NJ Transit, Amtrak, NJDOT, Middlesex County and the state of New Jersey, to deliver a project that will perfectly complement and support the world-class facilities currently being built in the Hub City.”

“We are pleased to continue advancing this important infrastructure work at our New Brunswick Station with our partners at the MCIA,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “These station improvements not only significantly improve the customer experience at the station, but they support our continued efforts to make public transit as accessible as possible for all those who depend on it for their everyday mobility.”

The MCIA is spearheading the renovations on behalf of the county and NJ Transit, with the $7 million contract forming part of the $45 million investment funded by the state of New Jersey as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, dedicated to rail station improvement through the Debt Defeasance and Prevention Fund. Additionally, the MCIA is making major progress in the North Brunswick Train Station project, with NJ Transit granting formal approval for 10 percent of the concept design earlier this year.