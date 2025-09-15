MARTA to install new VoIP phone system for station phone network

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will implement a new Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) station phone system that’s designed to improve reliability, modernize communication and enhance safety at its 38 rail stations.

The MARTA Board of Directors approved contract modifications and a new single-source procurement with Netsync Network Solutions, Inc. to deliver and install more than 180 upgraded phones at seven prioritized stations, including:

Ashby

H.E. Holmes

Peachtree Center

Vine City,

Dome/CNN Center

North Springs

Garnett

The total value of the approved contracts is approximately $7.2 million, funded entirely through MARTA’s State of Good Repair Program.

“This investment in MARTA’s station infrastructure puts customer safety and convenience first,” said MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt. “The new phones will provide riders with reliable, easy-to-use tools to get assistance or request emergency help while giving our staff better technology to maintain and operate our communications systems.”

The new system replaces MARTA’s existing rail phones, which have been in service for over 30 years and are reaching the end of their useful life.

The new station phones have already been installed within Five Points Station. Additional installations are taking place in phases beginning this month, with priority on rail stations that will serve large numbers of customers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Atlanta. Full installation of approximately 1,700 units across the system is scheduled to be completed over the next five fiscal years.

The modernized phone system will feature dual-function phones that combine customer assistance and emergency capabilities in a single, easy-to-identify cabinet with bright blue lights.

The agency says the key benefits of the new phone system include improved safety and access for customers, enhanced durability and scalability for future upgrades to the system. The new VoIP technology will also allow MARTA to monitor phone status in real time, enabling faster maintenance response and reducing downtime.