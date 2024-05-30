MARTA to begin transformation of Five Points Station in July

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will begin the transformation of Five Points Station in July, which will have major service impacts to downtown bus routes and street-level station access for approximately 18 months. The platform levels of the rail station are not impacted and all rail service will continue as scheduled.

The first phase of the project will be the deconstruction of the concrete canopy. Future construction phases include building a new canopy that allows for ample light and ventilation, establishing a centralized bus hub and reconnecting Broad Street to pedestrian traffic. Additional improvements include incorporating community spaces, public art and agriculture.

“Transforming our hub will have a direct impact for customers currently using MARTA and make transit a more attractive choice for those who live nearby,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. “Encouraging use of public transit to destinations surrounding Five Points reduces the need for surface parking downtown, allowing spaces to be redeveloped as affordable housing, green spaces and other amenities that improve quality of life and enhance a city landscape.”

The project will cost approximately $230 million and is funded through the More MARTA Atlanta half-penny sales tax, with $13.8 million from the state of Georgia and a $25 million federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant.