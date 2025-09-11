Pace cuts ribbon on ADA paratransit transfer facility

Pace Suburban Bus has opened the region’s first ADA paratransit transfer facility at the Northwest Transportation Center in Schaumburg, Ill.

The multi-million-dollar project, funded predominantly through the state’s Rebuild Illinois program, represents a major investment in suburban transit infrastructure and accessibility. In addition to the new transfer facility, the project delivers expanded passenger amenities, including a modern indoor waiting area, real-time travel signage, a Ventra vending machine and expanded park-n-ride capacity with new electric vehicle charging stations.

“Pace is proud to deliver this investment in transit infrastructure for the northwest suburbs, improving access and comfort for the communities we serve,” said Pace Board Chair Rick Kwasneski. “This project shows what’s possible when transit is supported, and with your partnership, there’s much more we can achieve together.”

Pace notes the new ADA paratransit transfer facility is the first of its kind in the region, providing a safe, comfortable and efficient transfer point for riders with disabilities.

“Today, thanks to critical investment through Rebuild Illinois, we celebrate this new passenger facility, a space designed to improve accessibility, comfort and convenience for our riders,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. “It reflects our commitment to enhance ADA paratransit service and improve the passenger experience for all our riders.”

The agency notes the Northwest Transportation Center serves as a key hub for bus and paratransit connections in the northwest suburbs with hundreds of daily boardings.