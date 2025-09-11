Pace cuts ribbon on ADA paratransit transfer facility

The facility is the first in the region to provide a safe, comfortable and efficient transfer point for riders with disabilities.
Sept. 11, 2025
Pace Suburban Bus
L-R: Pace Board Director Terrance Carr; Pace Board Director Linda Soto; Illinois State Representative Michelle Mussman; Illinois State Representative Jennifer Sanalitro; Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison; Illinois State Representative Nicolle Grasse; Illinois State Senator Darby Hills; Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger; Pace Board Chairman Rick Kwasneski; Pace Board Director Rachel Arfa; Pace Board Director Bill McLeod; Village President of the Village of Streamwood Billie D. Roth; Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse; and Pace Board Director Christopher Canning.
Pace Suburban Bus has opened the region’s first ADA paratransit transfer facility at the Northwest Transportation Center in Schaumburg, Ill. 

The multi-million-dollar project, funded predominantly through the state’s Rebuild Illinois program, represents a major investment in suburban transit infrastructure and accessibility. In addition to the new transfer facility, the project delivers expanded passenger amenities, including a modern indoor waiting area, real-time travel signage, a Ventra vending machine and expanded park-n-ride capacity with new electric vehicle charging stations. 

“Pace is proud to deliver this investment in transit infrastructure for the northwest suburbs, improving access and comfort for the communities we serve,” said Pace Board Chair Rick Kwasneski. “This project shows what’s possible when transit is supported, and with your partnership, there’s much more we can achieve together.” 

Pace notes the new ADA paratransit transfer facility is the first of its kind in the region, providing a safe, comfortable and efficient transfer point for riders with disabilities. 

“Today, thanks to critical investment through Rebuild Illinois, we celebrate this new passenger facility, a space designed to improve accessibility, comfort and convenience for our riders,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. “It reflects our commitment to enhance ADA paratransit service and improve the passenger experience for all our riders.”  

The agency notes the Northwest Transportation Center serves as a key hub for bus and paratransit connections in the northwest suburbs with hundreds of daily boardings. 

