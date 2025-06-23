Regional Day Pass made available on latest version of Ventra app for Chicago residents

The Regional Day Pass, which allows unlimited rides on the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra and Pace in a single day, is now available in the latest version of the Ventra app. The pass is a collaboration between the three transit agencies and the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) of Northern Illinois to advance fare integration and create a more seamless transit rider experience.

“The new Regional Day Pass is a result of the collective efforts of CTA, Metra, Pace and RTA to make public transit the most affordable, convenient travel option in the region,” said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. “This fare product will allow riders to seamlessly travel across all three transit systems, as much as they want within 24-hours, just in time for everyone to enjoy all that Chicagoland has to offer during the summer.”

Metra Executive Director and CEO Jim Derwinski added, “We are pleased to be able to partner with our sister agencies to offer this new pass to our customers and to be able to promote travel throughout the Chicago region, especially at the start of the summer season.”

Metra notes the Regional Day Pass will cost $2.50 more than the usual Metra day pass and include full access to CTA buses and trains and Pace regular fixed-route service. Weekday prices are:

$10 in Metra’s single zone travel area ($6 for reduced fare card holders)

$13.50 in Metra’s two-zone travel area ($8 for reduced fare card holders)

$16 in Metra’s three-zone travel area ($9 for reduced fare card holders)

All weekend Regional Day Passes will cost $9.50.

“This pass is another step in our shared effort to make transit more seamless and rider-friendly across the region,” said RTA of Northern Illinois Executive Director Leanne Redden. “It shows what regional collaboration can achieve, but it’s just the beginning. To build a truly connected transit system, we need both reform and support, including increased operating funding and action on proposed legislative changes that would centralize and make fare integration easier to implement and sustain.”

Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger added, “This new pass is another major step forward in regional connectivity. Whether you’re commuting to work, heading to a summer event or just exploring the region, this pass makes travel easier, more affordable and more accessible.”

The Regional Day Pass builds on the existing Regional Connect Pass for Monthly Pass users across all three operators and represents ongoing efforts to simplify the rider experience. According to the agencies, while the pass is a positive step forward, regional leaders agree that more work is needed. Key reforms that were not passed by the Illinois General Assembly this spring could help formalize and expand integration efforts, setting the stage for broader system improvements.

Once purchased, the pass will appear in the Ventra app on phones for Metra travel until 3:00 a.m. the next day and on physical or digital Ventra card for CTA and Pace travel for 24 hours.

The pilot is slated to continue for six months after launch, with the potential for the agencies to offer it permanently in 2026, depending on funding availability.