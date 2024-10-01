Tolar Manufacturing Company, MARTA complete installation of 850 bus stops throughout city of Atlanta, Ga.

Tolar Manufacturing Company and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) have completed the installation of bus shelters, benches, alternative seating options and other amenities at more than 850 bus stops in the city of Atlanta, Ga., as well as Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton Counties. The installation of the bus stops marks the conclusion of a five-year agreement between MARTA and Tolar Manufacturing that utilized ridership data, feedback from customers, community stakeholders and elected officials to determine the bus stops that required shelters and seating upgrades. The installation of the amenities has ensured that 70 percent of MARTA riders now have a sheltered space in which to wait for their bus.

“We are focused on improving the transit experience for our customers and that includes making the time spent waiting for the bus more comfortable,” said Collie Greenwood, MARTA general manager and CEO. “These bus stop amenities are an important investment in the communities we serve and the result of a commitment we made to our jurisdictional partners and customers five years ago.”

The shelters and related amenities are based on the Tolar’s Sunset series, featuring all aluminum structures with Alucobond roof panels, customized elements, including distinctive MARTA branding, solar or 110V LED powered dusk-to-dawn illumination for safety. Tolar Manufacturing says bus stops that cannot accommodate a shelter footprint will receive other passenger amenities such as free-standing benches with HDPE platforms and convenient trash receptacles. The amenities are finished in a durable baked powder coat color.

“For more than 15 years, we’ve partnered with MARTA to provide transit shelters across Atlanta to enhance rider comfort and improve the overall transit experience,” said Tolar Manufactuing Executive Vice President Patrick Merrick. “MARTA has invested in bringing shade and comfort to more riders, helping create a more inviting and accessible environment at bus stops. As a company dedicated to improving the public transportation experience, we recognize and appreciate the efforts of the MARTA team and their funding partners in shepherding this project from concept to execution. We are grateful for the trust MARTA has placed in us to be part of this initiative.”

Since 2007, and with the completion of the agreement, Tolar Manufacturing has built more than 1,850 shelters and amenities currently in the MARTA service area.