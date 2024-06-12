Tolar Manufacturing Company delivers 50 new shelters to StanRTA

As part of an agreement between the Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority (StanRTA) and Tolar Manufacturing Company, 50 new Signature Sunset Bus Shelters have been delivered and installed in Stanislaus County, Calif. The eight-foot to 16-foot long shelters feature comfortable seating, solar lighting and trash receptacles.

"The new Tolar shelters have a modern and stylish design and the addition of solar lights has significantly improved safety for our StanRTA passengers,” said Adam Barth, CEO, StanRTA.

The shelters are made with polycarbonate roof panels featuring a Sunset radius design, as well as a durable baked powder coat custom color matched to the agency’s specifications.

The shelters were purchased using the Morongo Basin Transit Authority (MBTA)/California Association for Coordinated Transportation (CALACT) catalog, a purchasing solution developed by MBTA with CALACT and Tolar Manufacturing Company. The catalog allows CALACT member agencies of all sizes to leverage the collective membership of the organization to expedite purchases by utilizing state and local funding. The catalog provides procurement opportunities for extensive shelter options, including Tolar’s Signature Sunset series, among other amenities such as benches, information displays, solar solutions and other options.

“The MBTA/CALACT catalog is a great resource for agencies throughout California looking to receive shelters quickly. It demonstrates the power of innovation and cooperation, allowing more agencies to provide an improved experience at agency bus stops,” said Patrick Merrick, executive vice president of Tolar Manufacturing. “StanRTA is a great example of how to leverage this resource so effectively, while quickly making a difference for riders in Stanislaus County.”