Tolar Manufacturing to provide Signature Custom bus shelters to DART

Tolar Manufacturing Company is partnering with Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) to supply new Signature Custom bus shelters as part of a contract authorizing up to $71.5 million to modernize transit stops across the DART service area. The project delivers a fully integrated passenger environment featuring improved solar-powered LED lighting, real-time arrival information and a shelter Tolar Manufacturing says is built to perform in the Texas climate.

“Tolar Manufacturing brings an impressive level of innovation and craftsmanship to our bus stop amenities program,” said DART Director of Mobility Capital Projects Brandi Stringer. “Their commitment to enhancing the rider experience aligns seamlessly with our mission, and we’re excited to partner with them as we work to deliver a better transit experience for the communities we serve.”

Tolar Manufacturing says the improvements are in line with the recent study released by the American Public Transportation Association, which showed that investment in public transportation delivers strong taxpayer returns, including jobs created, tax revenue generated and improved access to jobs and healthcare, reduced congestion and lower household transportation costs. Surveys of more than 4,200 riders conducted during the design phase found that over 90% considered the proposed shelter design an improvement over existing stops.

Tolar is providing eight-foot, 10-foot and 12-foot Signature Custom shelters. The shelter features an angled roof with Alucobond composite panels secured by gasketed pressure ribs, delivering a weather-sealed profile that Tolar Manufacturing says withstands sustained use. Perforated aluminum walls and angled support posts provide structural integrity while maintaining open sightlines that support passenger safety. HDPE slat benches with backs and armrests, a trash receptacle and a static passenger information display will also be included at the new shelters.

The company integrated solar-powered LED lighting through partner Urban Solar, embedded into the shelter roof to provide consistent passenger-level illumination without reliance on grid connections. Each shelter also incorporates WaySine’s Real-Time Information System, displaying live bus arrival data at the point of passenger need. Both systems are connected to a remote monitoring platform that provides DART operations staff with continuous, network-wide visibility and automatically alerts the agency when a display or solar component needs attention, so technicians can be dispatched before service gaps reach the rider.

“DART riders deserve bus stop amenity infrastructure that works as hard as they do, and that’s exactly what this program delivers,” said Tolar Manufacturing Executive Vice-President Patrick Merrick. “From the solar-powered lighting to the remote monitoring capabilities built into the shelters, we’ve engineered a system that performs around the clock and gives DART the tools to keep it that way. Partnering with Urban Solar, WaySine and L.A.W. Contracting to execute DART’s vision allows us to bring together best-in-class expertise at every layer of this project, and we’re proud to see that come together at this scale.”