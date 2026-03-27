DART Board authorizes five-year contract with Tolar Manufacturing Company to upgrade passenger amenities at bus stops

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board of Directors approved a five-year contract with Tolar Manufacturing Company for the fabrication and installation of upgraded passenger amenities at bus stops across DART’s service area. The contract includes two one-year options and authorizes an investment of up to $71.5 million to significantly improve the rider experience.

The program will add and replace critical infrastructure at bus stops, including 1,350 shelters equipped with benches, real-time arrival displays and modern passenger technology, along with up to 1,500 steel benches, 3,000 trash cans and 500 bus stop blade lights.

Over the next several years, DART will also expand bus stop amenities with 350 new shelter locations, upgrade more than 1,000 existing shelters and improve accessibility through new concrete pads, sidewalks and curb ramps.

“Investing in modern bus stop amenities is about improving the daily experience for our riders,” said DART President and CEO Nadine Lee. “These upgrades will make our system more accessible, safer and more comfortable while delivering the reliable travel information our customers expect. This investment reflects DART’s commitment to enhancing transit infrastructure and improving mobility across North Texas.”

According to DART, the initiative builds on years of planning and pilot programs that tested next-generation shelter designs and incorporated rider feedback. The agency conducted surveys with more than 4,200 respondents that found 90% of riders believe the proposed shelter design is an improvement over existing stops, highlighting the importance of improved lighting, weather protection and real-time travel information. Installation and upgrades will occur in phases through 2030.