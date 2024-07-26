DART launches new bus shelter pilot

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) finished installing three versions of the agency’s new bus shelter prototypes at five bus stop locations across four cities on July 18 as part of a new pilot program. DART partnered with Tolar Manufacturing, the leading bus shelter manufacturer in the Unites States, to create a shelter based on feedback previously gathered from DART bus riders.

The protypes include standard-width and slim-width shelters with benches and a mini shelter that features seating for two. DART surveyed bus riders in 2023, asking them what key amenities were most important to them and worked with architecture and urban planning students at the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) to help design the new bus shelters.

The agency notes customer feedback determined that more protection from the elements, improved lighting for safety and visibility and real-time bus arrival information were top priorities for the new design. UTA students used those details to create a concept shelter that earned the Texas Student Honor Award from the American Society of Landscape Architects in 2023, with DART utilizing those designs to partner with Tolar Manufacturing to deliver the modified versions that are being used in the pilot program.

“We’re looking to see how these shelters and all their new features are received by our riders,” said Brandi Stringer, DART’s director of mobility capital projects. “Our number one goal is to provide an amenity at our bus stops that riders love and adds to their experience when riding DART.”

The pilot will run through November 2024, allowing DART to gather feedback from multiple stakeholders, including riders, and check the responsiveness of the shelters to north Texas weather and everyday use. A final design is expected by the end of the year for Next Generation Bus Shelters, which will be used throughout the DART network.

DART Next Generation pilot bus shelter locations throughout Texas include:

A Mini Shelter at Ross Avenue and Hall Street in Dallas

A Standard Shelter at Malcolm X Boulevard and Clarence Street in Dallas

A Standard Shelter at Hedgcoxe and Preston roads in Plano

A Slim Shelter at Synergy Park Boulevard and Rutford Road in Richardson

A Slim Shelter at Northwest Highway and Marketplace Drive in Garland

The Next Generation Bus Shelters feature ample coverage from the elements, seating for riders, increased lighting and a digital passenger information display that provides real-time bus arrival information. The shelters look to enhance the customer experience while modernizing DART’s bus service. DART also anticipates having new buses within its fleet by 2026.

DART will soon be releasing a survey asking riders at these bus stops for feedback on the pilot shelters. In addition, DART will add or improve hundreds of bus stop pads across its service area and looks to have 100 new pads completed by the end of the fall.