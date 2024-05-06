PA: More LANTA bus riders to stay dry as new shelters added around Lehigh Valley

LANTA has recently added about 40 new bus shelters throughout the Lehigh Valley, the transit agency said Friday.

The program is part of a long-range plan, implemented in January 2022, to update LANTA’s system, Executive Director Owen O’Neil said.

The next phase of construction, currently underway, will add 11 more shelters by the end of the year.

“The modernization of the local transit system has been a major part of our Moving LANTA Forward long-range plan,” O’Neil said.

Shelters add much to the riders’ experience, most notably protection from inclement weather, but also seating, lighting and litter disposal, O’Neil said.

Molly Wood, LANTA planner and land use specialist, said the new shelters are solar powered and fully accessible.

“Locations are chosen based on need for replacement, high ridership and an established pedestrian network in place,” Wood said. “We cannot install a new or replacement bus shelter without the location being fully accessible and connected to a sidewalk network.

“We appreciate LANTA’s partnerships with municipalities, public works, contractors, private property owners, and developers to make the appropriate transit and pedestrian infrastructure happen,” she said.

