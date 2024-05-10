City of Oklahoma City, Okla., launches first phase of MAPS 4 Bus Stop Improvements project

The city of Oklahoma City, Okla., will improve 140 EMBARK bus stops this year in the first phase of the MAPS 4 Bus Stop Improvements project. The enhancements will provide ADA-accessible, covered transit shelters with security lighting, trash receptacles and bike racks.

Phase 1 of the MAPS 4 Bus Stop Improvements project includes $4.3 million to improve bus stops across the city, which were deemed the highest priority based on daily ridership and other factors, including proximity to certain facilities where there is a need to improve accessibility to public transit. MAPS 4 includes $11.2 million to improve approximately 500 of the system’s 1,400 stops.

The city notes its current bus stop shelter configurations are five-by-eight feet and include a two-seat bench. With the addition of the MAPS 4 bus stop improvements, more than half of the transit stops in EMBARK’s network will be ADA-accessible with a shelter.

MAPS 4 Bus Stop Improvements Phase 1 include:

Shelter upgrades: Many bus stops will be equipped with upgraded shelters to protect customers from weather, offering commuters a protected waiting area. The new bus shelters will be the standard eight-foot shelter size or upgraded to 12 feet or 16 feet if ridership warrants a larger structure.

Paving improvements will increase ADA accessibility at all shelters in the first phase, including the installation of sidewalks and ramps at select stops. Seating and display boards: New seating will be installed and all shelters in the first phase will receive a new display board.

"Improving EMBARK bus stops is a significant step forward for Oklahoma City’s public transit infrastructure and advances the city’s commitment to providing residents with a safe, convenient and efficient transit experience,” said MAPS Program Manager David Todd. “By replacing existing benches with ADA accessible transit stops with a shelter and amenities, we will improve the transit experience in Oklahoma City, encouraging more people to choose public transit as their preferred mode of transportation."

Construction on the concrete pads will begin in northeast Oklahoma City this month. Crews will install shelters and amenities later this year. Phase 1 is scheduled to be completed in early 2025. The contractor for the project is Atlas Construction Group, LLC.