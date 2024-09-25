MTA Metro-North Railroad pilots program for customer feedback on station/car utilities

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Metro-North Railroad (Metro-North) launched its new customer feedback and notification pilot program to encourage customers to let the railroad know when a station or train car restroom needs additional cleaning in real time.

Flyers with a QR code that is unique to each station and train car were posted on the walls inside of the bathrooms where they are easily viewed. Once the code is scanned, it sends the customer to a quick and easy survey where they can relay information about the condition of the bathroom. The program will be available at select stations and train cars on the New Haven, Hudson and Harlem branches.

“Creating a superior customer experience is a priority at Metro-North,” said Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi. “This pilot program gives our customers the opportunity to inform us, in real time, if there’s a problem with a bathroom and allows our employees to resolve it as quickly as possible.”

Customers can elaborate on the restroom condition with the following options:

Bad Odor

Toilet needs cleaning

Sink needs cleaning

Floors or walls need cleaning

Out of toilet paper, towels or soap

Customers can also add additional comments and a photo of the specific issue they see. Once they submit their survey, a system alert is generated and sent to the cleaning team, prompting a team member to respond. If the customer provides their email address, they will receive an email indicating their survey has been received and will be acted on as soon as possible.

Metro-North staff will collect and analyze data received from surveys to help identify efficiencies within the cleaning operation and will adjust cleaning schedules and manpower needs for maximum restroom coverage.

Metro-North launches this program after a successful trial run on the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR). In July, the LIRR rolled out the QR code-specific surveys for specific stations. Metro-North will replicate this and extend the program to rolling stock.