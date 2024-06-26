MTA’s LIRR launches new program to report restrooms that need maintenance

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) has launched a new program that helps customers let LIRR know when a station restroom needs maintenance.

Posters with a QR code that is unique to each station will be adhered to the walls inside of the restrooms where they can be easily seen. Once the code is scanned, it sends the customer to a quick and easy survey, where they can relay information about the condition of the bathroom in real time.

“The LIRR is laser focused on providing our customers with the best experience every time they ride the railroad and having a clean, functional and well stocked bathroom is a major part of that,” said LIRR President Rob Free. “This new system makes it easy for customers to contact the LIRR in real time to report a bathroom issue and helps our stations department react quickly and efficiently with a solution.”

The survey has a list of pre-loaded choices to choose from, including:

Bad odor

Toilet needs cleaning

Sink needs cleaning

Floors or walls need cleaning

Out of toilet paper, towels or soap

A section for additional comments where customers can add a photo of the specific issue they see follows. Once they submit their survey, a system alert is generated and sent to the cleaning team for that location and a team member will respond.

If the customer who reported an issue provides their email address, they will receive an email indicating their survey has been received and will be acted on as soon as possible. Once the cleaning team completes the cleanup, there is a link for them to click so LIRR can close the open ticket.

LIRR staff will collect and analyze data from received surveys to help identify efficiencies within the cleaning operation and will adjust cleaning schedules and manpower needs for maximum bathroom coverage.

LIRR expects to have the system up and running by early July.