MARTA’s headquarters awarded Energy Star Certification by U.S. EPA.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority’s (MARTA) headquarters located off Piedmont Road in Atlanta, Ga., has been awarded the Energy Star Certification by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). With an Energy Star score of 81, MARTA headquarters is more energy-efficient than 81 percent of similar buildings in the U.S., reflecting the agency’s strong commitment to sustainability.

The achievement was made possible through the implementation of advanced energy-saving technologies, including LED lighting, upgraded HVAC systems, dedicated outside air systems, variable frequency drives and magnetic bearing chillers.

“MARTA is honored to receive the Energy Star for our headquarters, which reaffirms our commitment to energy efficiency and environmental protection,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. “This award is a testament to our ongoing efforts to build a more sustainable future for our community.”

MARTA notes its commitment to sustainability extends beyond its facilities. The agency’s bus fleet is primarily comprised of electric and compressed natural gas buses while its trains and streetcars are powered by electricity. MARTA also offers free electric vehicle charging at various rail stations, park and ride locations and employee facilities.

Recently, MARTA was awarded the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Gold Level for its Sustainability Commitment Program, noting that MARTA reduced water use by 40 percent, greenhouse gas emissions by 27 percent, energy use by 14 percent and waste by 13 percent, over a more than a seven-year period.