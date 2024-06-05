  • Subscribe
    1. Safety & Security

    APTA recognizes six agencies with 2024 Rail Safety and Security Excellence Awards

    June 5, 2024
    The six agencies awarded an APTA Rail Safety and Security Award were evaluated based on the effectiveness, benefit level, innovation and transferability of some their projects and endeavors.
    MARTA
    MARTA accepts its Rail Emergency Management Award at the 2024 APTA Rail Conference in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 4, 2024.
    The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) awarded six public transportation providers with the 2024 Rail Safety, Security and Emergency Management Awards at its 2024 APTA Rail Conference in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 4.

    “These awards celebrate the commitment and efforts of public transit agencies and their employees who are dedicated to safeguarding the welfare of passengers, employees and the communities they serve every single day,” said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. “I extend my congratulations to the public transit agencies recognized today for their outstanding accomplishments in safety, security and emergency management. They serve as shining examples within the industry, inspiring others to strive for excellence.”

    Nominations were evaluated on four criteria:

    1. Effectiveness
    2. Benefit level
    3. Innovation
    4. Transferability

    The top honor is the Gold Award, which is presented to organizations with the best example of a safety, security or emergency management program. A Certificate of Merit is given to organizations in recognition of exceptional achievement in safety, security or emergency management.

    The 2024 award winners are:

    Rail Safety Awards

    Gold Winners

    • Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Metro-North Railroad, New York, N.Y.;  Commuter/Intercity Rail
    • Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), Washington, D.C.; Heavy Rail

    Certificate of Merit Winners

    • MTA Long Island Rai Rroad, New York, N.Y.; Commuter/Intercity Rail
    • Southern California Regional Rail Authority (SCRRA), Los Angeles, Calif.; Commuter/Intercity Rail

     Rail Security Award 

    Gold Winners

    • Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, Philadelphia, Pa.; Heavy Rail
    • Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon, Portland, Ore.; Light Rail/Streetcar

    Certificate of Merit Winner

    • MTA New York City Transit, New York, N.Y.; Heavy Rail
    • SCRRA, Los Angeles, Calif.; Commuter/Intercity Rail

    Rail Emergency Management Award

    Gold Winners

    • Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, Atlanta, Ga.; Heavy Rail
    • MTA Metro-North Railroad, New York, N.Y.; Commuter/Intercity Rail

    Certificate of Merit Winner

    • SCRRA, Los Angeles, Calif.; Commuter/Intercity Rail
