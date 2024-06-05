APTA recognizes six agencies with 2024 Rail Safety and Security Excellence Awards

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) awarded six public transportation providers with the 2024 Rail Safety, Security and Emergency Management Awards at its 2024 APTA Rail Conference in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 4.
“These awards celebrate the commitment and efforts of public transit agencies and their employees who are dedicated to safeguarding the welfare of passengers, employees and the communities they serve every single day,” said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. “I extend my congratulations to the public transit agencies recognized today for their outstanding accomplishments in safety, security and emergency management. They serve as shining examples within the industry, inspiring others to strive for excellence.”
Nominations were evaluated on four criteria:
- Effectiveness
- Benefit level
- Innovation
- Transferability
The top honor is the Gold Award, which is presented to organizations with the best example of a safety, security or emergency management program. A Certificate of Merit is given to organizations in recognition of exceptional achievement in safety, security or emergency management.
The 2024 award winners are:
Rail Safety Awards
Gold Winners
- Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Metro-North Railroad, New York, N.Y.; Commuter/Intercity Rail
- Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), Washington, D.C.; Heavy Rail
Certificate of Merit Winners
- MTA Long Island Rai Rroad, New York, N.Y.; Commuter/Intercity Rail
- Southern California Regional Rail Authority (SCRRA), Los Angeles, Calif.; Commuter/Intercity Rail
Rail Security Award
Gold Winners
- Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, Philadelphia, Pa.; Heavy Rail
- Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon, Portland, Ore.; Light Rail/Streetcar
Certificate of Merit Winner
- MTA New York City Transit, New York, N.Y.; Heavy Rail
- SCRRA, Los Angeles, Calif.; Commuter/Intercity Rail
Rail Emergency Management Award
Gold Winners
- Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, Atlanta, Ga.; Heavy Rail
- MTA Metro-North Railroad, New York, N.Y.; Commuter/Intercity Rail
Certificate of Merit Winner
- SCRRA, Los Angeles, Calif.; Commuter/Intercity Rail