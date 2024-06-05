APTA recognizes six agencies with 2024 Rail Safety and Security Excellence Awards

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) awarded six public transportation providers with the 2024 Rail Safety, Security and Emergency Management Awards at its 2024 APTA Rail Conference in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 4.

“These awards celebrate the commitment and efforts of public transit agencies and their employees who are dedicated to safeguarding the welfare of passengers, employees and the communities they serve every single day,” said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. “I extend my congratulations to the public transit agencies recognized today for their outstanding accomplishments in safety, security and emergency management. They serve as shining examples within the industry, inspiring others to strive for excellence.”

Nominations were evaluated on four criteria:

Effectiveness Benefit level Innovation Transferability

The top honor is the Gold Award, which is presented to organizations with the best example of a safety, security or emergency management program. A Certificate of Merit is given to organizations in recognition of exceptional achievement in safety, security or emergency management.

The 2024 award winners are:

Rail Safety Awards

Gold Winners

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Metro-North Railroad, New York, N.Y.; Commuter/Intercity Rail

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), Washington, D.C.; Heavy Rail

Certificate of Merit Winners

MTA Long Island Rai Rroad, New York, N.Y.; Commuter/Intercity Rail

Southern California Regional Rail Authority (SCRRA), Los Angeles, Calif.; Commuter/Intercity Rail

Rail Security Award

Gold Winners

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, Philadelphia, Pa.; Heavy Rail

Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon, Portland, Ore.; Light Rail/Streetcar

Certificate of Merit Winner

MTA New York City Transit, New York, N.Y.; Heavy Rail

SCRRA, Los Angeles, Calif.; Commuter/Intercity Rail

Rail Emergency Management Award

Gold Winners

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, Atlanta, Ga.; Heavy Rail

MTA Metro-North Railroad, New York, N.Y.; Commuter/Intercity Rail

Certificate of Merit Winner