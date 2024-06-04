APTA kicks off 2024 Rail Conference in Cleveland, Ohio

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) kicked off the 2024 Rail Conference in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 2. The conference runs through June 5.

The opening day featured remarks by Grammy Award-winning Hip Hop artist Speech Thomas, Federal Transit Administration Executive Director Matt Welbes, APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas and APTA Board Chair and former Chair of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit Board of Directors Michele Wong Krause.

The conference includes sessions and workshops to address the critical priorities and challenges facing all rail modes — urban, commuter, high-speed and intercity – including ridership recovery, decarbonization, approaches to personal safety and public security, strategies to combat fare evasion, high school and community college training programs and innovative technologies to accelerate capital rail projects.

Additionally, manufacturers, suppliers and technology developers will be on hand to discuss the latest trends and technology in rail transit at the Products & Services Showcase.

“We want to thank the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority for hosting this important annual event during a pivotal time for our industry,” Skoutelas said. “With its rich history in advancing passenger rail, Cleveland is the ideal location this year for industry leaders to come together and exchange insights, explore advancements and drive tangible progress within the rail transit sector.”