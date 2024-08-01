Valley Metro contracts STV to support new West Valley Bus and Paratransit Operations and Maintenance Facility.

Valley Metro has contracted STV to support the siting and conceptual design of a new West Valley Bus and Paratransit Operations and Maintenance Facility. The facility will help to address the ongoing growth in the Greater Phoenix area.

“STV is proud to partner with Valley Metro on multiple transformative projects that will connect communities across Phoenix’s East and West Valley regions,” said Tyler Bonstead, PE, vice president and project manager at STV. “Our extensive experience in designing and managing complex transit systems and facilities nationwide means we are well-equipped to deliver innovative solutions for both the new West Valley facility and the ongoing design of the Rio East-Dobson Extension.”

While Valley Metro’s bus service currently offers limited coverage west of AZ-101, the agency anticipates expanding its service in this area in the coming years. The new facility will be designed to accommodate various types of transit vehicles, including buses, paratransit and microtransit, ensuring seamless service as demand continues to grow. STV will lead initial siting and design efforts, evaluating current and projected service levels in the West Valley, conducting needs assessments, performing site selection and feasibility analyses and developing conceptual layouts.

Simultaneously, STV is continuing to advance Valley Metro’s Rio East-Dobson Extension (REDE) project, which recently secured a nearly $16 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant among 148 projects selected nationwide this year, totaling $1.8 billion in awards.

The REDE project proposes to extend the existing Valley Metro Streetcar by approximately 4.35 miles from downtown Tempe into Mesa, Ariz. This extension aims to enhance mobility and connectivity by offering more reliable service with a dedicated guideway, increased service capacity, smoother rides and direct connections. STV has been providing planning and design services for the REDE project since summer 2023.

Currently, STV’s team has identified potential track locations and stop areas and is now evaluating transit access, adjacent land uses, cost, ridership potential, right-of-way needs and environmental impacts for the different options. Recent public meetings in Tempe and Mesa gathered community feedback, complemented by a self-guided online open house.

STV will continue to evaluate alternatives and refine design concepts through fall 2024, with the objective of selecting the locally preferred alternative by year-end.