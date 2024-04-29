Anaheim Transportation Network opens solar-powered EV charging hub

The Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN) has opened its solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging hub, The Charge, that will provide charging for ATN’s fleet of 80 battery electric buses. The facility marks a significant achievement for the Anaheim-based public transit system on its path to becoming the region’s first all-electric bus fleet.

“More than twenty years ago, ATN set out on an ambitious sustainability journey to electrify our fleet. This goal was driven by our desire to improve the region’s air quality, address congestion and assist with job growth in the region,” said Diana Kotler, ATN CEO. “We are grateful to have the consistent support of our federal, state and local leadership and we are proud to bring this innovative and groundbreaking charging depot to our community. This is a paradigm shift in public transit, which will provide resilient, efficient and sustainable public transit in the region.”

ATN worked with bp pulse to lead the design and construction of the charging depot. Now in operation, bp pulse will provide real-time monitoring of EV charging operations, ensuring chargers are operated at the right time to recharge vehicles, manage utility power requirements, track bus and charging data and coordinate with the solar and battery components to optimize energy usage.

“Bp pulse has worked with ATN since 2020 and from the beginning, our teams have been committed to providing a seamless EV fleet operation to operators, drivers and riders in the region,” said Sujay Sharma, CEO, bp pulse Americas. “We are grateful for the continued trust and relationship with ATN as we have worked together to provide innovative solutions for ATN’s fleet of electric vehicles.”

REC Solar designed and coordinated the installation of a 514 kW solar canopy covering the charging area, providing 25 percent of ATN’s total expected energy consumption. To provide the site with renewable energy, the solar canopy supplies power when the sun is shining and integrates seamlessly into the microgrid system. ATN says 6here are more than 30,000 feet of buried conduit under the charger depot.

REC Solar will continue to own, operate and maintain the solar canopy – and bp pulse will manage and maintain the charging system and infrastructure -- for a fixed rate during the life of the 20-year agreement. ATN’s charging depot is the first to be commercially available and covered by a power purchase agreement (PPA) financing model.

ATN notes the PPA brings predictability to its budget, reduces exposure to high rates and maximizes EV savings. Overall, ATN estimates the solar-powered EV charging facility will help to save $4.8 million in fuel during the next 20 years as compared to liquid natural gas or compressed natural gas.

“As more organizations implement fleet electrification plans, integrating solar and battery storage will be essential for achieving their zero-emission goals and by combining EV infrastructure and solar financing through PPAs, organizations have the unique ability to greatly increase cost savings,” said REC Solar CEO Robb Jetty. ”ATN has long been dedicated to mitigating climate change by reducing its carbon footprint and we’re proud to have contributed to their sustainability efforts.”

The availability of ATN’s clean transportation services eliminates 2.5 million automobile trips from local streets each year and reduces Anaheim, Calif.’s criteria air pollutant and greenhouse gas emissions by more than 9.4 million pounds.