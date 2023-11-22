Akron Metro breaks ground on new Maintenance and Operations Facility.

Akron Metro Regional Transit Authority (Akron Metro) has broken ground on a new Maintenance and Operations Facility.

Akron Metro was awarded a Bus and Bus Facilities grant by the Federal Transit Administration in June, totaling $37.8 million in funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“This new facility means Akron Metro will be able to not only fix buses faster, but ensure that fewer buses break down in the first place. That means better service for Akronites,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH). “Transit like Akron Metro is ultimately about the dignity of work. It creates jobs, it connects people with jobs and it attracts jobs.”

The purpose of this project is to support current and future operational needs by providing adequate facilities to maintain a state of good repair and improve efficiencies for Akron Metro’s maintenance and operational functions.

The building will consist of a 107,138 square feet steel-framed structure consisting of two main functional areas for operations and vehicle maintenance, a new visitor parking lot, a reconfigured employee parking lot and a Commercial Drivers’ License training pad. It will be built on Akron Metro’s-owned property at 336 Kenmore Blvd., immediately adjacent to Akron Metro’s existing facilities at 416 Kenmore Blvd.

“Akron Metro is beyond excited to be awarded more than 37 million from the infrastructure law to build a facility that will serve Summit County residents with sustainable transit for years to come,” said Akron Metro COO Jarrod Hampshire. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the support from Sen. Brown.”

Construction of the project is estimated to run through 2024, with operations beginning in the new facility in 2025.