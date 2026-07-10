DDOT opens new terminal complex operations, maintenance and storage facility

The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) celebrated the opening of its new terminal complex on July 9 with Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield and officials from the Detroit Building Authority, along with state and federal partners, union representatives, bus drivers and transit advocates. The $160 million facility will serve as DDOT's main base of operations on the city’s west side and replaces the former Coolidge Terminal that was destroyed by a fire in 2011 and demolished in 2023.

DDOT says the new 200,000-square-foot, three-building terminal complex provides a modern new base for operations, maintenance and storage. DDOT has moved its previous west side operations from the aging Gilbert Terminal, which will also be demolished, to the new Coolidge Terminal. DDOT’s eastside base will continue to be the Shoemaker Terminal near I-94 and Connor.

“Our DDOT drivers and mechanics are critical to making sure our residents can get to work, to school, their doctor’s appointment or to store and absolutely essential to our city’s economy,” Sheffield said. “They deserve to have a first-class facility to support them and now they do.”