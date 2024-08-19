Significant progress made on new Coolidge Terminal facility

Significant progress has been made on the new Coolidge Terminal facility, including the start of construction on an operations and administrative building, which will feature state-of-the-art amenities for Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) employees.

The 200,000 square-foot, three-building terminal complex will provide a base for operations, maintenance and storage for DDOT. The facility will have the capacity to house a total of 144 buses with future expansion to house and maintain a total of 216 buses and will have 245 parking spaces. The previous Coolidge Terminal stopped operating after a fire in 2011. The new facility, which will also replace DDOT’s aging Gilbert Terminal, will become DDOT’s new west side base of operations for drivers and mechanics. The eastside base will continue to be the Shoemaker Terminal near I-94 and Conner.

“Coolidge Terminal is an investment which will improve DDOT service for our residents and create a great working environment for our employees,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration and the state of Michigan for the funding needed to bring DDOT into the 21st century.”

The new Coolidge Terminal facility will consist of three primary buildings:

An operations building

Bus storage and coach services building

A fleet maintenance building

The facility will feature a site plan that contains details for future expansion of each operation. The 16,922 square-foot operations building will serve as the main point of entry for employees and visitors arriving by automobile, bicycle or walking. The operations building will also house employee locker rooms, administrative and training space and radio dispatch. The bus storage and coach services building is 121,192 square feet and will house the buses for daily cleaning and fueling.

North of the bus storage building is where the 54,293 square foot fleet maintenance building will be located. The location will permit deliveries to take place without interrupting bus circulation. Inside of the building, buses will receive regular servicing and maintenance, such as fluid changes, tire changes and mechanical work.

“The progress-to-date on the re-building of the Coolidge Terminal is remarkable. This state-of-the-art facility for operations, maintenance and administration will enhance the work experience of Transit Equipment Operators and General Automotive Mechanics,” said DDOT Interim Director G. Michael Staley. “Sufficient space and numerous amenities should create a work environment where employees can be their best. The incorporation of new technology in maintenance and operations will improve service efficiency producing a direct benefit to the passengers that DDOT transports every day.”