GRTC issues RFP for downtown transfer hub project

The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC), in partnership with the city of Richmond, Va.’s, Economic Development Authority (EDA), is advancing the downtown transfer hub project into the next development phase. The project will deliver a modern, off-street transit facility paired with mixed-use development, representing what the company calls a significant investment in downtown connectivity, walkability and long-term economic growth.

GRTC notes that following the request for qualifications (RFQ) released in November 2025, GRTC received several responses from development teams reflecting strong interest in the development opportunity. GRTC says it has invited four development teams with high quality submissions to continue into the next phase of the process, and it has issued the request for proposals (RFP) to these teams to advance the design and delivery of the downtown transfer hub and mixed-use overbuild.

“The quality of responses received through the RFQ process reflects the value and potential of this project,” said GRTC Chief of Staff and Chief Development Officer Adrienne Torres. “We look forward to advancing the next phase with development teams that understand the value of transit-oriented growth, connectivity and long-term regional access.”

The project will redevelop the approximately three-acre former public safety building site into a modern, off-street transit facility paired with mixed-use development. The plan includes a 10-bay downtown transfer hub with rider and operator amenities, along with a privately-led overbuild that may include residential, commercial and retail uses.

GRTC notes a central component of the project is the reconnection of East Clay Street between 9th and 10th streets, restoring a critical link in the downtown street grid, which will strengthen pedestrian access between transit, the Greater Richmond Convention Center, surrounding hotels and the broader downtown core while supporting a more walkable, active corridor.

“Downtown connectivity plays a major role in supporting economic growth, accessibility and long-term investment in Richmond’s urban core,” said EDA Executive Director Angie Rodgers. “This project represents an opportunity to strengthen the connection between transit and development while creating a more active and connected downtown.”

GRTC anticipates selecting a development partner by the end of this year.